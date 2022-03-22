ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Social justice is Dr. Celia McIntosh’s passion and has led her to serve on many advocacy groups.

It all began in 2014 when she was walking the halls of Rochester General Hospital.

“I was walking into work and I saw the coalition had a table out and they started talking to me about human trafficking and I was like ‘whoa,'” she said. “I was blown away because I didn’t realize someone could trick you and force you into having sex with ten to 50 men a night. I couldn’t unhear it, I couldn’t unsee it.”

Dr. McIntosh says when she learned that 88% of human trafficking victims come in contact with health care providers who aren’t aware of the signs, she sprung into action educating her colleagues.

First, she became a member of Rochester’s Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking (RRCAHT). Since 2016, she began serving as the organization’s president.

She estimates the group has trained more than 5,000 people in health care. They educate law enforcement and other community groups as well. As a result of her advocacy, her colleagues nominated her as a News 8 Remarkable Woman. McIntosh is an Advanced Stroke Certified Registered Nurse with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice.

“We haven’t solved the problems, the social problems of the world that make people vulnerable,” McIntosh said.

She also works to connect survivors and those at risk of being trafficked with the services they need to lead a successful life. She says men, women, and children are most vulnerable to being trafficked when their basic needs such as food, housing education, and love are unmet.

“Because trafficking is usually relationship-based someone could be filling a void,” she said reading the account of a young girl. That girl’s trafficker was the first one to buy her a birthday cake.

“When I got involved with doing this human trafficking work I realized that human trafficking doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” McIntosh said.

She now serves on many other groups, including The Black Nurses Association, Police Accountability Board, and The Food Policy Council. She’s so passionate about making a difference that she’s adjusted her schedule so she can be available during the week for meetings and other advocacy work.

“I feel like if I’m improving someone’s life that is being trafficked or improving the resources they have access to then I have the potential to improve generations,” McIntosh said.