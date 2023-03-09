GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — This year News 8 viewers submitted more than 80 nominations for our Remarkable Women contest. A panel of judges selected four finalists from the distinguished group of nominees.

Our first finalist is a woman of remarkable faith. She’s Marcell Gramling of Geneva. When we met in January she had a dining room table full of family photographs highlighting the faith, service, and love at the core of the Gramling family.

“This is me.” she exclaims, “That’s history. That was unbelievable.”

In 1976, Marcell Gramling ran for Seneca County Tax Collector. She didn’t win. She and others say that’s just a footnote in the story of a life modeled after the love of God.

In 1970, Marcell married Harry Gramling. Together they raised 7 children. The couple would become successful owners of Gramling Tire. Harry was the mechanic and salesman. Marcell handled the money. Shortly after they opened their first shop she says the bank forced them to close their doors.

“We got shut down, we wasn’t behind on payments or anything like that,” she recalls. She believes their competitors in Rochester and the surrounding area were threatened by her husband’s success.

Despite that setback and acts of discrimination, they sought other ways to continue their business, operating at times out of their home. Eventually they opened another thriving repair shop. It remained open until the couple retired in 2003. “God orchestrated all of that because we didn’t have anything to start off.” Gramling said.

Gramling is a prominent partner in her husband’s ministry as well as his business ventures. Over the years, their tire business and the church he pastored, the First Love Church of God Revealed Truth were housed in different buildings. Today the church is right across the street from the Gramling’s home in the building where their children attended elementary school. The tire store which they lease to another business is next door. Both can be seen from the couple’s front porch.

As the church treasurer, Marcell quickly learned that as the congregation grew so did the expenses. “I would say honey we need to do more and the Lord just energized my mind. I call it surging my mind and he would give me ideas.” Gramling said. A front yard barbeque lead to a Friday Fish Fry, which leads to a clothing boutique and a second-hand furniture shop. All are activities she continues to lead today. The revenue helps to support the various programs and services provided by the church. Because of her creativity, their children nicknamed her ” Holy Ghost Hustler”.

Many of the people she’s helped over the years call her Mother Gramling. She recounts stories of strangers and neighbors knocking on the Gramling home in the middle of the night. Some needed a ride, something to eat, or a place to stay while others sought prayer and advice.

Tina Brinson met the couple when she was 20. She can list dozens of programs and acts of kindness that helped her and others over the decades including the church’s drug recovery ministry. Brinson explains, “She’s you know I’d say a mother to all people. She’s just so loving and kind no matter what you do.” That’s why Brinson says she nominated Mother Gramling for the Remarkable Women contest.

At 74, Gramling still makes nursing home visits, leads ministries and handles the church’s finances. Its a position her husband made sure she would continue to hold even after his death. Bishop Harry Gramling died this past summer.

“It does hurt because I miss him dearly. It was a shock”, she admits, “We were going to live together forever. ” She laughs then adds, “But the living forever is in the kingdom”, referring to heaven.

Gramling says after 52 years of marriage her life is strange. But her children especially her daughter Brenda are right by her side helping her as she continues to serve others.

After meeting Gramling I remarked that her energy and faith reminded me of that old gospel song ” I Don’t Feel No Ways Tired”. She smiled and immediately recited a line from that song,

“Nobody told me the road is going to be easy. I don’t believe he brought me this far to leave me.” She concludes, “And he hasn’t hallelujah.”