Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Schuyler County

(WETM) – Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.
Below you’ll find information for Schuyler County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.
Registering to Vote in Schuyler County
- You can register in person at your county board of elections or at any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center.
- You may also submit your voter application form at the Department of Motor Vehicles, either in person or on their website if you already have DMV-issued identification.
- You can request a New York State Voter Registration form by mail by entering your name directly into our mailing list database.
- You can call our 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline to request a voter application.
Early voting in Schuyler County
Schuyler County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the County Courthouse at 103 9th Street in Watkins Glen.
Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:
- Saturday October 24, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Sunday October 25, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Monday October 26, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
- Tuesday October 27, 2020 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Wednesday October 28, 2020 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Thursday October 29, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
- Friday October 30, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
- Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.
The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.
For more information on early voting in Schuyler County, visit our early voting page.
Schuyler County polling sites
Not sure where your polling site is located or want to see what your ballot will look like? Check the Schuyler County Board of Elections website.
Town of Catharine
Catharine 1 Town Hall (Catharine) 5182 Park Rd, Odessa, NY 14869 594‐2273
Town of Cayuta
Cayuta 1 Town Hall (Cayuta) 6360 State Route 224, Cayuta, NY 14824 594‐2507
Town of Dix
Dix 1 & 2 Community Center 155 S. Clute Park Dr, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 535‐2736
Dix 3 Fire House (Beaver Dams) 1165 County Road 19, Beaver Dams, NY 14812 962‐0647
Town of Hector
Hector 1 Fire House (Valois‐Logan‐Hector) 5736 State Route 414, Hector, NY 14841 546‐8269
Hector 2 Searsburg Grange Hall 6126 Burr Rd, Trumansburg, NY 14886 532‐4213
Hector 3 & 6 Fire House (Burdett) 4124 Lake Ave, Burdett, NY 14818 546‐2266
Hector 4 Fire House (Mecklenburg) 4495 County Road 6, Mecklenburg, NY 14863 387‐5644
Hector 5 Town Hall (Reynoldsville) 5097 State Route 227, Burdett, NY 14818 546‐5286
Town of Montour
Montour 1, 2 & 3 Fire House (Montour) 111 Lee St, Motour Falls, NY 14865 535‐7265
Town of Orange
Orange 1 Town Hall (Monterey) 899 Hornby Rd, Beaver Dams, NY 14812 962‐2978
Town of Reading
Reading 1 & 2 Town Hall (Reading) 3914 County Road 28, Reading, NY 14876 535‐7459
Town of Tyrone
Tyrone 1 & 2 Fire House (Tyrone) 3600 State Route 226, Tyrone, NY 14887 292‐3318
Schuyler County Sample Ballot
*Town/Village ballots may vary
President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
- Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
- Conservative – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
- Working Families – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
- Green – Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker
- Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen
- Independence – Brock Peirce & Karla Ballard
State Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – (Vote for Two)
- Democratic – Elizabeth A. Gerry
- Republican – Brian D. Burns
- Independence – Elizabeth A. Gerry
Representative in Congress 23rd District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Tracy Mitrano
- Republican – Tom Reed
- Conservative – Tom Reed
- Working Families – Tracy Mitrano
- Libertarian – Andrew M. Kolstee
- Independence – Tom Reed
State Senator 58th District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Leslie Danks Burke
- Republican – Thomas F. O’Mara
- Conservative – Thomas F. O’Mara
- Working Families – Leslie Danks Burke
- Independence – Thomas F. O’Mara
- SAM – Leslie Danks Burke
Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Philip A. Palmesano
- Conservative – Philip A. Palmesano
- Independence – Philip A. Palmesano
Schuyler County
Coroner – 4 years (Vote for two)
- Republican – Kathleen F. McCauley
- Constitutionalist – Katherine L. Conroy
Orange
Council Member – 2 year term (Vote for one)
- Republican – Heather Waters
- Integrity For Orange – Richard M. Hendrick
Council Member – 3 year unexpiring term
- Republican – Maryann J. Friebis
- Community Vision – Jocelyn Harrison
- Integrity For Orange – Maryann J. Friebis
More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.