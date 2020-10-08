Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Chemung County

Prude Death Investigation

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.

Below you’ll find information for Chemung County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.

Registering to Vote in Chemung County

Early voting in Chemung County

Chemung County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira.

Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:

  • Saturday, October 24, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, October 25, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Monday, October 26, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
  • Tuesday, October 27, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Wednesday, October 28, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Thursday, October 29, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
  • Friday, October 30, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
  • Saturday, October 31, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, November 1, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm 

All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day.  If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.

The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.

For more information on early voting in Chemung County, visit our early voting page.

Chemung County polling sites

Not sure where your polling site is located or want to see what your ballot will look like? Check the Chemung County Board of Elections website.

1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)
01-01         Catlin              Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812
01-02         Veteran           Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-03         Veteran           Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
01-04         Veteran           Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-05         Catlin              Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812

2ND LEGISLATIVE DIST – DAVID MANCHESTER (REP)
02-01        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-02        Big Flats           Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
02-03        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-04        Big Flats           Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
02-05        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-06        Big Flats           Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

3RD LEGISLATIVE DIST – LLOYD THOMAS SWEET (REP)
03-01        Horseheads       North Main Street Fire Station, 134 N. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-02        Horseheads       1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-03        Horseheads       1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-04        Horseheads       Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

4TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOSEPH BRENNAN (REP)

04-01        Horseheads        4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
04-02        Horseheads        Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-03        Horseheads        Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-04        Horseheads        Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-05        Big Flats            Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-06        Horseheads        Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-07        Horseheads        Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-08        Horseheads        Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

 5TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARK MARGESON (REP)
05-01        Horseheads        Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-02        Horseheads        Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-03        Erin                    Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
05-04        Horseheads        Journey Center, 116 Breesport Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

6TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – BRIAN HYLAND (REP)
06-01        Baldwin            Baldwin Comm. Ctr.(Fire Dept), 460 Breesport-N Chg Rd., Lowman, NY 14861
06-02        Chemung          Chemung Town Hall, 48 Rotary Rd. Ext., Chemung, NY 14825
06-04        Erin                   Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
06-05        Van Etten          Van Etten Town Hall, 6 Gee St.,Van Etten, NY 14889
06-06        Chemung          Chemung Volunteer Fire Co., 679 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825

7TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – CHRISTINA BRUNER SONSIRE (DEM)
07-01        Elmira              1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905              
07-02        Elmira              Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
07-03        Elmira              Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-04        Elmira              1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905 
07-05        Elmira              Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905         
07-06        Big Flats          Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871

8TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – PEGGY L. WOODARD (REP)
08-01        Horseheads       Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-02        Horseheads       Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-03        Horseheads       Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-04        Elmira               Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
08-05        Horseheads       4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd, Hhds, NY 14845

9TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN BURIN (REP)
09-01         City                 North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901     
09-02         City                 IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-03         City                 Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901    
09-04         City                 Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901
09-05         City                 Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-06         City                 Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-07         City                 Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-08         Elmira             Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

10TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARTIN D. CHALK (REP)
10-01           City               IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901             
10-02           City               IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901      
10-03           City               Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-04           City               North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901 
10-05           City               North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901     
10-06           City               Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905
10-07           City               Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905

11TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – ROBERT BRIGGS (DEM)
11-01           City               IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-02           City               Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-03           City               Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-04           City               Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-05           City               Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-06           City               IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901

12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)
12-01           City               Bethany Lutheran Church, 256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-02           City               Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-03           City               Southside Alliance Church (City of Light), 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-04           City               Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-05           City               Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-06           City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-07           Southport    Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)
13-01            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-02            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-03            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904    
13-04            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904       
13-05            City               New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-06            Southport      Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)
14-01           Southport        Southport Fire Depatment, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14-02           Southport        Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
14-03           Southport        Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
14-04           Southport        Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871
14-05           Southport        Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
14-06           Southport        Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871

15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)
15-01          Ashland           Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894
15-02          Southport         Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-03          Southport         Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-04          Southport         Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-05          Southport         Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-06          Elmira              Highway Building Garage / Elmira, 76 County Rd. 1, Elmira, NY 14901

Chemung County Sample Ballot

*Town/Village ballots may vary

President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
  • Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
  • Conservative – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
  • Working Families – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
  • Green – Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker
  • Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen
  • Independence – Brock Peirce & Karla Ballard

State Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – (Vote for Two)

  • Democratic – Elizabeth A. Gerry
  • Republican – Brian D. Burns
  • Independence – Elizabeth A. Gerry

Representative in Congress 23rd District – (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Tracy Mitrano
  • Republican – Tom Reed
  • Conservative – Tom Reed
  • Working Families – Tracy Mitrano
  • Libertarian – Andrew M. Kolstee
  • Independence – Tom Reed

State Senator 58th District – (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Leslie Danks Burke
  • Republican – Thomas F. O’Mara
  • Conservative – Thomas F. O’Mara                      
  • Working Families – Leslie Danks Burke                                          
  • Independence – Thomas F. O’Mara
  • SAM – Leslie Danks Burke 

Member of Assembly 124th District – (Vote for one)

  • Democratic – Randy Reid
  • Republican  – Christopher S. Friend
  • Conservative – Christopher S. Friend                                                        
  • Independence – Christopher S. Friend

Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)

  • Republican – Philip A. Palmesano
  • Conservative – Philip A. Palmesano                                     
  • Independence – Philip A. Palmesano

County Court Judge – (Vote for one)

  • Republican – Otto Campanella                 
  • Conservative – Damian M. Sonsire                
  • Independence – Damian M. Sonsire             
  • Libertarian – Otto Campanella                 

County Clerk -(Vote for one)

  • Republican – Linda Forrest
  • Independence – Linda Forrest
  • Conservative – Linda Forrest

CITY OF ELMIRA
Constable – 3 years unexpired term – (Vote for one)

  • Democratic  – Michael Seifert                         
  • End Inequality – Tanisha R. Logan – Latimore

TOWN OF CHEMUNG 
Town Justice – (Vote for any two)   

  • Republican – Wesley A. Dibble                 
  • Republican – Douglas A. Vaughn              

TOWN OF ERIN
Town Justice – (Vote for one)

  • Republican – Kyle M. Wieder                  
  • Conservative – Kyle M. Wieder                  

TOWN OF HORSEHEADS
Member of Council – 1 year unexpired term – (Vote for one)

  • Republican – Don Zeigler                          
  • Conservative – Joseph W. Atkinson, III        
  • Independence – Don Zeigler                 

TOWN OF SOUTHPORT
Town Justice – (Vote for one)

  • Republican – Steven T. Milford

VILLAGE OF HORSEHEADS Village Justice – (Vote for one)

  • Republican – Andrew Smith
  • Conservative – Michael Belosky

Village Trustee – (Vote for any two)

  • Republican – Bill Goodwin, Sr.
  • Republican – Michael Skroskznik
  • Conservative – Bill Goodwin, Sr.
  • Conservative – Michael Skroskznik

More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.

