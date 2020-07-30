Zipline Canopy Tour at Bristol Mountain opens Saturday

BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures will open the Zipline Canopy Tour for the 2020 season on Saturday, August 1.

The private, three-hour tours are for small groups of participants who book together and are comfortable being together.

The tour begins with an off-road truck ride to the summit of Bristol Mountain and includes seven ziplines of more than 5,000 feet and four bridges.

Each tour is led by two guides.

Advance reservations for the tour are required and can be made online or by calling (585) 374-1180.