ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids are preparing for summer activities, and so is the YMCA Summer Day Camp.

The YMCA says staff training is underway, with 400 staff members spending the past two weeks preparing for the start of camp.

Friday was the most extensive training session, focusing on child abuse prevention, first aid training, diversity, equity and inclusion, camp programming for all ages and abilities, behavioral management, and more.

Terrence McElduff, Executive Director of the YMCA, says, “Our day camps are here for all, and we’re excited about it. We’re going to serve kids this summer. All the kids in our camps are trained and ready and just want to be a part of our local community, and we can’t wait to do it.”

YMCA Summer Day Camp starts on Monday, June 26th, across Monroe, Ontario, and Steuben counties.

These hundreds of staff members will help make an unforgettable summer for kids and teens, building confidence, encouraging learning, and fostering growth while ensuring a safe, positive, and fun environment.