ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Someone in the Rochester area got lucky at a Take 5 ticket recently!

According to the New York Lottery, a top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth $33,271.50 was sold at Herrema’s on Pattonwood Drive.

It’s been a while since there was a winning lottery ticket in the Rochester area. The most recent was the winning ticket bought at a Tops Express station on North Winton Road. That ticket was over $11,000.

At that time, there were multiple other tickets bought in Manhattan and in Levittown.