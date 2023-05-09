Editor’s Note: The following story has been edited to clarify that the ticket was worth $36,000.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased in Rochester for the Monday drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

Lottery officials said that the ticket, which is worth over $36,000, was bought from Lake View Mart on Lake Avenue.

The last winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Rochester was worth $18,000 back in March. That ticket was purchased at MicGinny’s On The River.

The most recent lottery winning occurred at the beginning of April when a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Tops Friendly Markets on Buffalo Road. The ticket was worth $50,000.

