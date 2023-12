ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Two days after someone in Rochester won money on a Powerball ticket, another person in the area won a top-prize Take 5 ticket.

The New York State Lottery reports that a winning ticket worth over $4,000 was purchased at Joe’s Kwik Mart on East Henrietta Road.

On Tuesday, Roc Petro on Buffalo Road sold a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket. Earlier than that, a Take 5 ticket worth over $33,000 was bought at Herema’s.