ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several third-prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York State — including one in Farmington.

According to the New York Lottery, a ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at an Exxon location in Farmington on State Route 332.

This comes a few days after some third-prize-winning tickets were sold throughout the state. Two of the tickets were sold at a Tops Friendly Markets in Spencerport and Fastrac in Wolcott.

On Monday, nobody won the Powerball drawing, which led to the jackpot going up to $1.73 billion. The next drawing will be on Wednesday, October 11.