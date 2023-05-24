ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Located between Buffalo and Rochester, Six Flags Darien Lake was named one of the top theme parks in North America, according to a ranking by HomeToGo.

Darien Lake placed fifth in the top theme parks category based on the cost of a one-day adult admission ticket, parking, nearby accommodations, and the number of roller coasters and attractions.

The local theme park also placed number one for the most affordable theme parks in North America.

The four parks that were ranked ahead of Darien Lake include Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Hersheypark, Canada’s Wonderland, and Cedar Point.

Ticket prices start at $29.99, and you can purchase them online here.