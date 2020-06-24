1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Seneca Park Zoo to reopen to general public Sunday, June 28

Recreation

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday that the Seneca Park Zoo will soon be reopening.

Bello announced that the zoo would reopen to members on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, before being reopened to the general public on Sunday, June 28, , in accordance with guidelines provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

MORE | Rochester & Finger Lakes region expected to advance to phase four Friday — with new exceptions

“We are excited to announce that the Seneca Park Zoo is reopening just in time for the start of summer, bringing back a special place for so many people and families in our community,” Bello said in a press release. “While we know everyone is excited to come back to see all their favorite animals, my family included, there will be new policies and procedures in place to make sure all guests, employees, volunteers and animals are safe.”

According to the county executive:

“To limit overcrowding, timed-entry tickets will be required for admission, and members will need to make timed reservations. Guests will follow a one-way route through the Zoo to help maintain physical distancing, and some buildings will remain closed. The Zoo is following cleaning and sanitation measures recommended by the CDC.

With the safety of animals, staff and guests in mind, guests over the age of two will be required to wear face coverings, as will staff and volunteers. Animals like lions, snow leopards, otters, red pandas and even giraffes have proven to be susceptible to COVID-19, so face coverings are an important part of keeping the animals, and their keepers, safe.”

The online ticketing system will be live at 1 p.m. Wednesday for guests and members to start planning their trips to the Zoo. 

“We are so excited to welcome our members and guests back to the Zoo,” said Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez in a statement. “We especially thank our members for their support during our closure and look forward to their feedback as we reopen.”

