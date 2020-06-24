Seneca Park Zoo to reopen to general public Sunday, June 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday that the Seneca Park Zoo will soon be reopening.

Bello announced that the zoo would reopen to members on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, before being reopened to the general public on Sunday, June 28, , in accordance with guidelines provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“We are excited to announce that the Seneca Park Zoo is reopening just in time for the start of summer, bringing back a special place for so many people and families in our community,” Bello said in a press release. “While we know everyone is excited to come back to see all their favorite animals, my family included, there will be new policies and procedures in place to make sure all guests, employees, volunteers and animals are safe.”

According to the county executive:

“To limit overcrowding, timed-entry tickets will be required for admission, and members will need to make timed reservations. Guests will follow a one-way route through the Zoo to help maintain physical distancing, and some buildings will remain closed. The Zoo is following cleaning and sanitation measures recommended by the CDC.

With the safety of animals, staff and guests in mind, guests over the age of two will be required to wear face coverings, as will staff and volunteers. Animals like lions, snow leopards, otters, red pandas and even giraffes have proven to be susceptible to COVID-19, so face coverings are an important part of keeping the animals, and their keepers, safe.”

The online ticketing system will be live at 1 p.m. Wednesday for guests and members to start planning their trips to the Zoo.

“We are so excited to welcome our members and guests back to the Zoo,” said Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez in a statement. “We especially thank our members for their support during our closure and look forward to their feedback as we reopen.”