Seabreeze to lift COVID-19 restrictions, plan to open with full capacity

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seabreeze amusement park will lift its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions starting Thursday.

The park plans to reopen seven days a week with summer hours, 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. through the end of the 2021 season

Guests will no longer be required to buy date-specific tickets online prior to visiting the park. Throughout the remainder of the summer, visitors can buy tickets online for the best price. Tickets will be also available for purchase at the gate.

When reopening with some restrictions earlier this year, Director of Operations and Park Manager Genevieve Norris-Brown said a huge milestone was missed due to COVID-19 last year, but they’ll be making up for it this summer.

“We do plan on celebrating the Jack Rabbit’s 101st birthday this year, it was 100 years old last year and we weren’t able to open so we’re gonna do a celebration for the Jack Rabbit.”

