Seabreeze ‘ready to go’ for 2021 season as amusement parks get green light to reopen in New York

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seabreeze Amusement Park officials are pleased and eager to reopen in 2021 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced guidelines to do so Wednesday.

A statement from Seabreeze officials Wednesday:

“The management at Seabreeze is pleased to hear that New York has granted permission for amusement parks in the state to open. We hope to receive and review the detailed guidelines from Albany in the next few weeks. Our team is ready to go, and we look forward to opening for the season in May. We’re excited to once again be able to provide outdoor summer fun to the families of Rochester and Upstate New York.”

Officials from Roseland Waterpark in Canandaigua echoed the Seabreeze sentiments:

“We’re pleased that the Governor has begun to address the opening of summer outdoor waterparks. We faced many challenges last summer when we were not permitted to open.We will be evaluating our future operations when we receive more detailed guidance from the State of New York.“

The governor announced target dates for indoor and outdoor amusement parks to be able to reopen.

“Beginning March 26, indoor family entertainment centers can reopen,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Department of Health will list the guidelines, but 25% capacity, face covering, social distance, temperature checks, frequent cleaning, and disinfection. Outdoor amusement parks can reopen starting April 9 with 33% capacity, face covering, social distancing, temperature checks, cleaning, disinfection, tickets sold in advance, etc.”

In addition to face coverings, social distancing and mandatory health screenings, all indoor family and entertainment centers and places of amusement, and outdoor amusement parks, must follow the below guidelines:

Contact information must be collected from each party to inform contact tracing, if needed

High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently throughout the day

Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and be frequently cleaned/disinfected

Sufficient staff must be deployed to enforce compliance with rules, including capacity, distancing and face coverings

Tickets should be sold in advance, and entry/exit and waiting times should be staggered to avoid congestion

Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards

Retail, food services and recreational activities must abide by all State-issued guidance

All facilities must submit reopening plans with health protocols to the local health department. The governor said the New York State Department of Health would soon have more detailed guidance in regards to reopening amusement parks.

Seabreeze was closed for the full 2020 season due to the pandemic, which was also the year the iconic Jack Rabbit roller coaster turned 100 years old.