Roseland Water Park alters operating schedule due to staffing changes

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Roseland Water Park announced it is altering its operating schedule due to staffing changes, effective Wednesday.

Officials from the park made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning. In the post they said:

“Staffing has been challenging for many businesses in the service industry this summer. With many staff members heading back to school, Roseland Waterpark will be making changes to their operating plan and schedule for the remainder of the summer.”

Those changes include: