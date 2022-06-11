ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual Rochester Beer Expo was held on Gregory Street on Saturday.

Local business owners in the South Wedge Area came together to offer over 120 craft beers from regional breweries, along with music, food, and hand-rolled cigars.

Joe McBane — the event’s “beer organizer” — said the expo is the place to be if you’re looking to sip on some suds while supporting local businesses.

“This is the absolute best beer available at the time each year and we have a big block party down here and all the money we raise goes back to the south wedge neighborhood,” McBane said.

This year’s event was sold out. McBane estimated that around two to two and a half thousand people were in attendance.