Railroad Street businesses to close traffic and create outdoor recreation space near Rochester Public Market

Recreation

by: , WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black Button Distilling announced Monday that it will be joining forces with neighboring businesses to from the new “Railroad Street District.”

Officials say the Railroad Street District will be an “extended outdoor pedestrian-friendly food and beverage space.”

Beginning Monday, a portion of Railroad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Joining Black Button is Rohrbach Brewing Company, Boxcar Donuts, Katboocha, Bitter Honey, and the Object Maker.

Officials from Black Button say each business will offer their own outdoor seating space and operating hours, and that the extended outdoor space will create an accommodating and walkable destination for summer recreational activities in Rochester.

“Seven years ago when we moved onto Railroad Street it was an Industrial part of town devoid of nightlife and community. I am so proud to see today that we will have members of the public out to enjoy the great small businesses that Railroad Street now has to offer,” said Black Button Distilling President and Master Distiller Jason Barrett in a press release. “This new space will allow all the small businesses on Railroad street to reopen while giving consumers the socially distant experience they are now asking for. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and our street community for pulling together to make this happen.”

Event planning for the Railroad Street District is already underway with a July 4th afternoon event. For more information on that event, and future events at this space, follow Black Button Distilling on Facebook.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we’ll hear more from Black Button, city officials, and other neighboring businesses later Monday.

