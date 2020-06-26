Ontario Beach Park now open for swimming

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that public swimming at Ontario Beach Park is now open for the 2020 season.

Lifeguards are on duty and swimming is permitted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Officials say swimming is not allowed when lifeguards are not on duty.

In addition to swimming, the park’s playground, restroom facilities, and changing rooms are also now open to the public.

“Monroe County is excited to mark the start of summer with the official opening of public swimming at Ontario Beach Park,” Bello said in a press release. “Like so many across our community, I look forward to visiting the beach with my family this summer.”

From the county executive’s office:

“In accordance with New York State guidelines and regulations, the beachfront and any indoor facilities will be at fifty percent capacity. Beachgoers are asked to maintain at least six feet of physical distance from each other, unless from members of the same household. Face coverings must be worn if unable to maintain six feet physical distance. Additionally, beach chairs, blankets and other items must be 10 feet apart except for members of the same household or family. Visit forward.ny.gov/statewide-guidelines for complete statewide guidelines for public beaches.”