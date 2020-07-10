Roseland Water Park not reopening Friday as planned

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — On the morning of its intended reopening date, Roseland Water Park officials said it was not reopen as originally planned.

On Thursday, park officials announced that only the Wave Pool and the Splash Factory would be open with limited capacity, and that the Wave Pool would operate without any waves.

However, owner Steve Fuller confirmed the opening would be delayed Friday. It was not immediately clear why the park cannot reopen, or what the appropriate reopen date is. A statement from Fuller said:

“After many conversations throughout the day with New York’s Empire State Development and the New York State Department of Health we will not be operating the pools at Roseland Waterpark at this time. While we were disappointed with the final determination we certainly respect the decision and appreciate the work that our local agencies have been tasked with during this unprecedented time. We also want to thank our staff for their hard work in getting the park ready to open, our passholders, and the community for their continued support. We look forward to more guidance in the near future in hopes to be able to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor activity for families to cool off in the summer heat.”

Phase four of New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education, however, not all businesses previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice. Ealier this month, it was announced that malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not open the first day of phase four.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced beaches across the state could reopen with social distancing efforts in time for Memorial Day weekend. Locally, pools and spray parks have been opened allowing locals to escape the heat wave.

On its website, Roseland Water Park listed several adaptations made to its visitation policy during the coronavirus pandemic such as limited capacity, masking when out of the water, sanitizing stations and more.

