1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Roseland Water Park not reopening Friday as planned

Recreation
Posted: / Updated:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — On the morning of its intended reopening date, Roseland Water Park officials said it was not reopen as originally planned.

On Thursday, park officials announced that only the Wave Pool and the Splash Factory would be open with limited capacity, and that the Wave Pool would operate without any waves.

However, owner Steve Fuller confirmed the opening would be delayed Friday. It was not immediately clear why the park cannot reopen, or what the appropriate reopen date is. A statement from Fuller said:

“After many conversations throughout the day with New York’s Empire State Development and the New York State Department of Health we will not be operating the pools at Roseland Waterpark at this time. While we were disappointed with the final determination we certainly respect the decision and appreciate the work that our local agencies have been tasked with during this unprecedented time. We also want to thank our staff for their hard work in getting the park ready to open, our passholders, and the community for their continued support. We look forward to more guidance in the near future in hopes to be able to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor activity for families to cool off in the summer heat.”

Phase four of New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education, however, not all businesses previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice. Ealier this month, it was announced that malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not open the first day of phase four.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced beaches across the state could reopen with social distancing efforts in time for Memorial Day weekend. Locally, pools and spray parks have been opened allowing locals to escape the heat wave.

MORE | Heat Emergency, Cool Sweep in effect, here’s where you can cool off

On its website, Roseland Water Park listed several adaptations made to its visitation policy during the coronavirus pandemic such as limited capacity, masking when out of the water, sanitizing stations and more.

This is a developing story, News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss