NYS DEC: 20 campgrounds and day areas to open June 19

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday that 20 DEC campgrounds in the Adirondacks and Catskills will open on June 19 for the season. There are three other campgrounds that will be open on June 26.

The DEC is working to meet guidelines that are in place to protect staff and visitors from COVID-19. Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing.

DEC Campgrounds to Open June 19:

Adirondack Park Campgrounds and Day Use Areas

Catskill Park Campgrounds and Day Use Areas

Campgrounds to Open June 26:

While enjoying outdoor spaces, please continue to follow the CDC/NYSDOH’s guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu, and COVID-19:

Stay home if you are sick, or showing or feeling any COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, coughing, and/or troubled breathing;

Practice social distancing. Keep at least six (6) feet of distance between you and others even when outdoors;

Wear a mask when you cannot maintain social distancing;

Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, and high-fives;

Wash hands often or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol when soap and water are not available; and

Avoid unnecessary contact with surfaces that are often touched, such as doorknobs and handrails.

DEC and State Parks also encourage visitors to state parks and state lands, and other parks to: