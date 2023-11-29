ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink has now opened for the 2023-2024 winter season and will remain so until March 10.

Open skating is from 12 p.m. to 8:50 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Adult-only free skate sessions run from 1:50 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

All skate rentals are $3 and the ice bike rental is $3. Admission fees are $5 for adults and $2 for kids under the age of 17. For families, it’s a maximum fee of $14.

During the Roc Holiday Village events from December 1 through December 23, the rink will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. These events will have free admission and rentals sponsored by Wegmans.

For more information click here.