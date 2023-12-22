ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers are being encouraged to literally take a hike for the new year!

Governor Hochul announced that the 13th annual First Day Hikes program is giving residents the chance to hike across state parks, historic sites, and trails throughout the state starting January 1.

“New York’s public lands are something to behold,” said Governor Hochul. “We lead the nation on State public lands, and we house the nation’s oldest state park. As New York State Parks celebrates its Centennial next year, our First Day Hikes is the first of many celebratory events.”

Over 90 hikes are being offered across the state and are anywhere between one to five miles. Below is a list of the many First Day Hike locations in the Western New York and Finger Lakes region:

WNY Region:

Allegany State Park – Quaker Area, Salamanca

Brockport Welcome Center

Buckhorn Island State Park, Grand Island

Evangola State Park, Irving

Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown

Genesee Valley Greenway

Genesee Valley Park, Rochester

Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin

Letchworth State Park Humphrey Nature Center, Castile

Letchworth State Park Highbanks Picnic Shelter, Mt. Morris

Macedon Canal Park, Macedon

Mount Pleasant State Forest, Chautauqua

Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls

Phillips Creek State Forest, West Almond

Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, Depew

Wilson Tuscarora State Park, Wilson

Finger Lakes & CNY:

Bowman Lake State Park/McDonough State Forest, Oxford

Catharine Valley Trail, Watkins Glen

Chenango Valley State Park, Chenango Forks

Clark Reservation State Park, Jamesville

Delta Lake State Park, Rome

Fort Ontario State Historic Site, Oswego

Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown

Green Lakes State Park, Fayetteville

Hemlock-Canadice State Forest, Canadice

Herkimer Home State Historic Site, Herkimer

Montezuma Audubon Center, Savannah

Newtown Battlefield State Park, Elmira

Rogers Environmental Education Center, Sherburne

Selkirk Shores State Park, Pulaski

Seneca Lake State Park, Geneva

Taughannock Falls State Park, Trumansburg

Two Rivers State Park, Waverly

For more information on First Day Hikes, you can look at the NYS Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation’s website.