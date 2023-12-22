ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers are being encouraged to literally take a hike for the new year!
Governor Hochul announced that the 13th annual First Day Hikes program is giving residents the chance to hike across state parks, historic sites, and trails throughout the state starting January 1.
“New York’s public lands are something to behold,” said Governor Hochul. “We lead the nation on State public lands, and we house the nation’s oldest state park. As New York State Parks celebrates its Centennial next year, our First Day Hikes is the first of many celebratory events.”
Over 90 hikes are being offered across the state and are anywhere between one to five miles. Below is a list of the many First Day Hike locations in the Western New York and Finger Lakes region:
WNY Region:
- Allegany State Park – Quaker Area, Salamanca
- Brockport Welcome Center
- Buckhorn Island State Park, Grand Island
- Evangola State Park, Irving
- Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown
- Genesee Valley Greenway
- Genesee Valley Park, Rochester
- Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin
- Letchworth State Park Humphrey Nature Center, Castile
- Letchworth State Park Highbanks Picnic Shelter, Mt. Morris
- Macedon Canal Park, Macedon
- Mount Pleasant State Forest, Chautauqua
- Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls
- Phillips Creek State Forest, West Almond
- Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, Depew
- Wilson Tuscarora State Park, Wilson
Finger Lakes & CNY:
- Bowman Lake State Park/McDonough State Forest, Oxford
- Catharine Valley Trail, Watkins Glen
- Chenango Valley State Park, Chenango Forks
- Clark Reservation State Park, Jamesville
- Delta Lake State Park, Rome
- Fort Ontario State Historic Site, Oswego
- Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown
- Green Lakes State Park, Fayetteville
- Hemlock-Canadice State Forest, Canadice
- Herkimer Home State Historic Site, Herkimer
- Montezuma Audubon Center, Savannah
- Newtown Battlefield State Park, Elmira
- Rogers Environmental Education Center, Sherburne
- Selkirk Shores State Park, Pulaski
- Seneca Lake State Park, Geneva
- Taughannock Falls State Park, Trumansburg
- Two Rivers State Park, Waverly
For more information on First Day Hikes, you can look at the NYS Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation’s website.