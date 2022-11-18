ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As hunting season in New York is starting to get underway in Western New York, many organizations are preparing to ensure everyone is safe during the season.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is advancing “Operation Safe Harvest” — an initiative that DEC officials say is to ensure hunters are following the law.

The initiative began on October 22 and so far, DEC officers said they have written almost 150 tickets — 50 of these tickets were misdemeanor charges.

“New York is fortunate to have a large population of hunters and trappers who abide by the State’s hunting laws and respect their fellow hunters and others enjoying the outdoors,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC’s ECOs will be out in force this season to ensure compliance, engage with new and experienced hunters, and continue their important work promoting public safety in our communities and protecting our natural resources.”

In preparation for Saturday, the DEC announced that Environmental Conservation officers will be patrolling and conducting field operations. In addition, these officers will also be educating hunters on the state’s hunting laws and safety guidelines.

Experts are also warning motorists to be cautious during hunting season. Officials at AAA said that the season stirs the deer population, especially since the population is more active due to mating season.

According to a report from AAA, there were over 34,000 animal-related crashes last year. Monroe County had 1,358 animal crashes in 2021 — making it the county with the second-largest number of animal crashes.

Experts say drivers should remain vigilant at sunrise and sunset as more deer crashes are more likely to happen outside of daylight hours and to remember the following tips:

Scan the shoulders of the road.

Follow the speed limit.

Apply the brakes firmly and stay in your lane, if a crash is unavoidable.

The opening day of hunting season in Western and Central New York is Saturday, November 19.