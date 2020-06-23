1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

New York state issues guidance for sports and recreation amid pandemic

Recreation

by: WSYR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York state officials have issued guidance for New Yorkers when it comes to sports and recreation.

The guidance splits activities into three categories of low, moderate, and high-risk, and says people should maintain physical distance, avoid sharing equipment, and should disinfect equipment between uses.

The guidance is effective immediately for the low-risk outdoor activities listed below:

  • Individual running
  • Batting cages
  • Hunting/Shooting/Archery
  • Golf/Mini-golf
  • Non-motorized boating
  • Singles tennis
  • Rock climbing
  • Individual swimming
  • Individual crew
  • Cross country running
  • Toss/bowl games (e.g. horseshoes, bocce, bean bag toss)
  • Flying disc games (e.g. disc golf, frisbee)
  • Ropes courses

For moderate and higher risk activities, the guidance goes into effect on July 6, 2020, but only in regions that have reached or surpassed phase three of reopening.

MORE | Rochester, Finger Lakes region advancing to phase three of reopening Friday

Moderate-risk activities:

  • Baseball/ Softball
  • Doubles tennis
  • Racket games (e.g. badminton, racquetball)
  • Water polo
  • Gymnastics
  • Field hockey
  • Swimming relays
  • Crew (2+ rowers)
  • Rafting
  • Paintball
  • Soccer
  • Non-contact lacrosse

For low and moderate-risk activities, the guidance says individual and distance group training and organized no and low contact group training, including camps and clinics, are allowed, as well as competitive team practices.

The guidance says games, meets, matches, and scrimmages in the low and moderate-risk activities are allowed, however, competitive tournaments that have multiple games and require travel are not allowed.

High-risk activities: 

  • Football
  • Wrestling
  • Ice hockey
  • Rugby
  • Basketball
  • Contact lacrosse
  • Volleyball
  • Competitive cheer/dance

For the high-risk activities, individual and distance group training is allowed, as are organized low contact and no contact group training. However, competitive team practices, and games, meets, matches, and scrimmages of any kind are not allowed for the high-risk activities.

These guidelines apply to non-professional and non-collegiate sports and activities conducted at gyms and fitness centers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss