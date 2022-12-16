A synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park, which can be used year-round. (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A synthetic ice rink was unveiled at Ontario Beach Park on Friday.

The new ice rink is a part of Monroe County’s “Go Outside” Parks Revitalization initiative — which has spent over $2 million to improve the parks of Monroe County.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who was at the unveiling of the ice rink, said that it isn’t just a regular skating rink — it can be used year-round whether it’s cold or warm outside.

“This really is a treasure — an asset for the community — we’re right here on the lake, on the river,” Bello said. “What an incredible thing where it’s not weather dependent — it’s raining outside, but there’s people skating.”

The ice rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. throughout the year.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.