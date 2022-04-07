ARCADE, N.Y. (WROC) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled next week for a new business called Llama Adventures in the Wyoming County Town of Arcade.

The ribbon-cutting is set to take place Wednesday, April 13 at 3 p.m. at Llama Adventures, located at 360 Park Road in Arcade, New York.

Officials say Llama Adventures is Wyoming County’s newest business, owned and operated by Scott Dyke. According to a press release, Llama Adventures will offer a variety of options including llamas for parties, weddings, parades, home visits, school events, Christmas photos, advertising, educational programs, business promotions, and more.

At Llama Adventures, visitors can enjoy hands-on learning experiences about llama types, uses, and training, and groups are welcome to schedule experiences to learn more about llama history. The business will also feature an “adopt a llama” program to offer all the fun of ownership without all the responsibility.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be supported by the Wyoming County Chamber and Tourism Office and the Arcade Area Chamber of Commerce.