Memorial Art Gallery opening back up Saturday to members, general public on July 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another sign of life slowly creeping back to normal: Museums are opening back up.

A Rochester gem, the Memorial Art Gallery is opening its doors back up to members on Saturday, June 27 and to the general public on Wednesday, July 8 for its normal operating hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery has been closed since March, but visitors will soon be able to partake in the art again, but with new rules.

In a statement released Thursday the gallery released new safety guidelines:

Physical distancing

Number of guests allowed in the museum will be limited

All people will wear masks at all times

Increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols

The gallery is also offering $10 of all memberships now through the end of June. The board of managers will also match and double each dollar spent to contribute to the MAG.