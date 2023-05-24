ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans announced the launch of Rochester’s 2023 Summer Rec Guide and the night hours for the city’s R-Centers.

Detailed in this year’s guide are multiple programs and camps for the youth of Rochester — leadership programs like “Youth Voice One” and “Biz Kid$,” sports programs such as basketball camps and the Flower City Track Club, and swimming lessons for kids. All kids who attend summer programs at the R-Centers will be provided with free lunch.

“Our summer programs and services increase confidence, offset summer learning loss, and teach kids how to be good citizens,” Mayor Evans said. “R-Centers are havens where our young people can stay busy with productive activities that help them grow and expand their horizons.”

Mayor Evans also announced that the R-Center’s will host a pilot program to provide kids and families with licensed therapists and social-economic health and support specialists.

The R-Centers will be opened Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Some will be open on Saturday.

A full list of the city’s recreation programming this summer can be found here.