List of local recreation destinations opening in phase four

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester and Finger Lakes region is now into phase four of New York state’s reopening plan.

Phase four covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education. However, not all businesses and organizations previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice.

Malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not reopen on the first day of phase four, but will have to wait for further guidance.

Below is a list of area businesses and destinations that are scheduled to reopen with some social distancing restrictions:

Officials from the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo say they are considered phase four group two, and at this point are awaiting further guidance on then the museum can reopen. For more updates, follow the National Warplane Museum on Facebook.

Other phase four guidelines include expanding the allowed size of social gathering from 25 people to 50 people, and expanding attendance of religious services from 25% capacity to 33%.

While education is a part of phase four, it does not mean that schools are going to automatically reopen. Gov. Cuomo has issued guidance for higher education systems and school districts to come up with their own reopening plans for the fall.

New York has already released guidance for sports and recreation in phase four, with everything from batting cages to wrestling:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we’ll continue to update this page as more recreational destinations open.