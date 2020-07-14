Letchworth State Park’s new $2 million outdoor recreation center now open

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — A new $2 million outdoor recreation center opened at Letchworth State Park Monday.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the recreation center was completed recently after construction began in April 2019. Officials say the Lower Falls Recreation Area provides a fun new option to enjoy one of the Finger Lakes Region’s top tourism destinations.

“Letchworth State Park is one of New York’s crown jewels and it provides unrivaled beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities for families and people of all ages,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “With a new games area, fitness loop, and facility for whitewater rafting, these improvements will allow visitors to have fun, experience an adventure or relax, even during these unprecedented times.”

The new Lower Falls Recreation Area involved removal of an unused swimming pool at the South Complex Area, and restoration of a historic bathhouse that is used by the whitewater rafting concessionaire, Adventure Calls Outfitters, according to the governor’s office

The new recreation area provides table games, badminton and pickle ball courts, bocce and shuffleboard, as well as a fitness loop. The project was funded by the NY Parks 2020 capital initiative officials say.

“It is sure to be a vibrant place in the park where people of all ages can come together for fun, laughs and friendly competition,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid in a press release.

“New York State is blessed with some of the most beautiful parks in the country and Letchworth is among the most popular for residents and visitors,” said New York State Sen. Patrick Gallivan. “We are fortunate to have it in our backyard. The state’s investment in the new Lower Falls Recreation Area will enhance the park experience and will help attract new visitors to the park and the region. I invite everyone to come see this wonderful new addition and spend some time exploring all that Letchworth State Park has to offer.”

State officials hail Letchworth State Park as one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S. The Genesee River runs through the gorge over three major waterfalls between cliffs, as high as 600 feet in some places, surrounded by lush forests.