Free carousel rides at Ontario Beach Park through Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that the Dentzel Menagerie Carousel at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte will open for the season.

With the holiday weekend opening at 12 p.m. Saturday, children and families are invited to ride the carousel for free, regardless of age, through Memorial Day.

“I’m so excited to be opening the carousel at Ontario Beach Park, just in time for Memorial Day weekend,” Bello said in a Friday press release. “To kick-off its 115th season, we will be offering free rides throughout the holiday weekend and hope that many kids and families will come down to enjoy a ride on our historic carousel.”

This year will be the carousel’s 115th season at the Park, where it first opened in 1905.

The Dentzel Menagerie Carousel did not open for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carousel’s 2021 Operating Schedule is, as follows:

Memorial Day Weekend – Open Saturday, May 29 through Memorial Day (FREE rides)

Open Saturday, May 29 through Memorial Day (FREE rides) Post-Memorial Day until June 27 – Open Weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

Open Weekends (Saturday and Sunday) June 28 through Labor Day – Open Daily (7-Days per Week)



The Carousel’s 2021 Hours of Operation are:

Noon to 7:00 p.m. (Opening Day through June 27)

(Opening Day through June 27) 11:00 am to 7:00 p.m. (June 28 through Labor Day, September 6th)

The Carousel’s 2021 Price Schedule is, as follows: