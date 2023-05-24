ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Darien Lake and Seabreeze have opened their gates to visitors for the 2023 season.

It’s expected that many people will be planning to hit up the parks; however, they may not know about some new events, attractions, and shows this year.

Here is what to expect from both parks as well as park days of operation:

Darien Lake Overview:

Six Flags Darien Lake is kicking off the summer season as it reopened its gates to guests on May 20, operating on select days and weekends. After June 23, it will be open every day through Labor Day, except for Tuesdays.

The theme park, which was recently ranked as one of the top theme parks in North America and as the most affordable, will be hosting several new events this year in addition to many of their mainstays:

Laser Light Summerfest An all-new Laser Light spectacular show will begin at dusk and is available on certain operating days, Wednesday – Sunday , and is included with park admission.

Magic Garden Before the Laser show, visit the all-new Magical Garden, with luminescent landscape features and 20 dynamic 3-dimensional light creatures in Darien Square.

Viva La Fiesta On select days , July 1 – 23 , live entertainment will have guests dancing the night away. This all-new event heats up the park with food, fun, and entertainment.

July 4th Fireworks Celebration The holiday celebration returns July 3 – 4 with thrilling rides, delicious food, and an exciting firework display at night.

Oktoberfest On September 1 – 4, 9, and 16 , the family-friendly German heritage festival will become a new fall tradition filled with authentic fare and a large selection of seasonal craft lagers and beers from around the world.

Kid’s Boo Fest Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume to enjoy the fall fest as it returns Saturdays, September 23 – October 21 , for family-friendly activities and trick-or-treating.

Fright Fest The Halloween event of the season returns Saturdays, September 23 – October 21 , featuring family-friendly thrills by day and the scariest frights by night.



In addition to new events, the theme park has also made many enhancements to its landscaping, amenities, food options, and game locations, as well as more photo opportunities and the re-tracking of its famous wooden roller coaster, the Predator.

Seabreeze Overview:

The summer of fun at Seabreeze began Saturday, May 21, as they reopened their gates to visitors.

A thrilling new show is coming to the park, live from Montreal: prepare to be amazed at the awesome antics of the high-flying acrobats of Cirque En Vol. The new show premieres June 22 and runs daily through Labor Day.

Guests can also now plan their visit easier than ever before, with a revamped Seabreeze website making it easier than ever to purchase tickets, view park hours, and find information about rides and events.

Any day all summer, free admission is available to all active-duty military personnel and veterans. Senior Citizens also can get free admission to the park any Tuesday all summer, starting June 27. In addition, children two years old or under get in free, any day, all summer.