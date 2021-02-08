Cross country skiing is flourishing as a socially distant activity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The past few weeks have been the first prolonged stretch of at least six inches of snow on the ground, and that has been just enough for cross country skiers to take advantage.

“Especially this year, being with COVID and everything, it’s a way for people to get outside.” said Mike Gombetto, manager of The Ski Company in Henrietta.

Gombetto says others have brought in their skis to get them refurbished, even if they hadn’t used them in years.

The sport allows you to ski outside the resort, with areas like Mendon Ponds and Durand Eastman that are designed in winter with the skier in mind.

“It’s just a way to get out there. It’s almost like walking around to get a walk down the block in the winter time,” said Gombetto.

Brand new skis on the high end can be over $500. On the reasonable end, about $250 can cover all your equipment; no tickets needed.

”It’s definitely more cost effective too for someone that wants to get out there during the day. You don’t have to worry about going out there, getting a lift ticket, and dealing with the commute.”