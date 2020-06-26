Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Corning Museum of Glass to reopen July 1

Recreation

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WEMT) – The Corning Museum of Glass will reopen on Wednesday, July 1.

Representatives for the museum tell 18 News that they will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. thereafter. 

Reservations are required and advanced timed tickets are now available for purchase. https://reservations.cmog.org/

Earlier this week the museum released health and safety protocols, including a mask requirement.

The protocols come after Governor Cuomo released guidelines for phase four, which includes museums.

Masks and Health Screening

  • All visitors (over the age of 2) and staff are required to wear a face covering while on the Museum’s campus. Please bring your own mask
  • If you are unable to wear a mask or do not want to wear a mask, we will have to ask you to return at a later time
  • All guests will be thermal scanned upon entry
  • If you have a temperature of 100.4°F, we’ll kindly ask that you and your party plan to visit us another day
  • All staff are also required to participate in temperature screenings each time they enter the building
  • We ask that all visitors and staff complete a self-health check before entering
  • Social distancing efforts will be in effect throughout the Museum. Please follow guides and floor marks

Ticketing and Admissions

Advanced admission tickets are now required. Please purchase your timed tickets online ahead of your arrival.

  • Tickets are available at half-hour intervals throughout the day
  • Please arrive within the 30-minute window following the time on your ticket
  • Tickets are good for the entire day, do not limit the amount of time you may spend in the Museum, and are good for two consecutive days
  • There is now a daily attendance cap
  • We will not be accepting groups of 10 or more at this time

Space Changes and Getting Around

  • The ShopsCafé, and Cafe Express, and Welcome Center Parking Lot are open for guests to enjoy 
  • The Welcome Center is closed at this time
  • Shuttle buses will continue to run at a reduced capacity of 10 people at a time
  • Most touch elements in our displays have been removed or modified

Hot Glass Demonstrations

We are still featuring live glassblowing demonstrations! To ensure that everyone can enjoy the demo experience in a safe manner, new protocols have been established.

  • New traffic flow patterns and seating arrangements have been implemented in our demonstration spaces
  • The flameworking booth has been relocated to a larger space
  • Optical Fiber and Glass Breaking demonstrations are not currently offered

Make Your Own Glass

  • Limited Make Your Own Glass projects are available.
  • Fusing and Sandblasting are currently the only projects available as they allow for minimal contact
  • Each participant will be supplied with their own personal project kit
  • Participants will be required to wash their hands prior to the experience and keep their masks on for the duration of their project
  • Space and availability are limited, advanced reservations are required

The Studio

  • Everyone at The Studio is required to wear a mask
  • Entry to the building will be through The Studio front doors
  • All guests will have their temperatures scanned and will complete a self-health questionnaire if they haven’t already completed one in the Admissions Lobby

Rakow Research Library

  • The Rakow Research Library will be open by appointment only between 10 am and 4 pm, Monday through Thursday
  • Only 5 patrons may be in the library at a time
  • Library access is currently limited to researchers actively using our collections

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss