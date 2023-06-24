ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the summer heat ramps up, City of Rochester pools and spray parks are opening to give residents a way to keep cool and have fun for the whole family.

City Pools

Genesee Valley Park Olympic sized pool is scheduled to open on June 26, with hours varying through the fall:

June 26 – July 9 Monday – Friday: Open Swim: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Lap Swim: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Weekends: Open Swim: 10 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Lap Swim: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

July 10 – September 4 Monday – Friday: Lap Swim: Noon – 1 p.m., 5 – 6 p.m. Open Swim: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., 6 – 7:30 p.m. Weekends: Open Swim: 10 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Lap Swim: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Adams R-Center and Jackson R-Center pools will open on July 5 through August 18, with open swim hours from 1 p.m. through 4:45 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

City officials note that pool hours are subject to change as they are in the process of hiring additional lifeguards.

Spray Parks

Spray Parks opened for the summer season on May 26, operating 10 a.m. – 8 p.m all week at the following locations:

The City also offers spray features for little ones aged 6 and under at the following locations:

The Humboldt R-Center Spray Park will be closed for the 2023 season as it undergoes renovations that will include new spray features and surfaces. The playground, outdoor courts, and park area will remain open during construction. The spray park is anticipated to reopen in the summer of 2024.