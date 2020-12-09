Bristol Mountain opens for the season Thursday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The snow has arrived and Bristol Mountain officials say the ski and snowboard destination is set to open for its 56th season Thursday at 9 a.m.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the mountain,” stated Bristol Mountain General Manager Daniel Fuller. “Not only are we excited about the thrill of being able to ski and snowboard again, we also are happy to provide an opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy an activity with those closest to them.”

Cooler temperatures over the past couple of days accelerated the snow-making process.

Officials say the Comet Express Quad Lift will operate from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday. They say the Upper Rocket and Lower Rocket trails will be open for advanced skiers and riders only. Terrain will not be available for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders.

Hours of operation from Friday though Sunday will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend.

Information on Bristol Mountain’s COVID-19 operating procedures can be found online.