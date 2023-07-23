ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The summer isn’t over yet, and with that, boating safety is still a topic that experts say people should keep in mind when enjoying the sun.

Jacob Anderson, from Gibbs Marine, says the first thing everybody should think about when stepping onboard is no drinking and driving.

“You got a lot of people out there,” Anderson says. “A lot of people take their families out there; they take their kids. When you have somebody who’s been drinking a little too much, they might not see things, they might not slow down.”

Something else that Anderson adds that’s helpful is bringing a radio.

“I know it’s not a requirement, but in my opinion, everybody should have a radio. To be able to, very simply, radio for help in the event you don’t have cell phone service.”

Anderson points to the New York state law requiring one life jacket on the boat for every person going out on the water.

Anderson says, “So if you have four adults, you need to have four adult life jackets. Not three and one child. It has to be four for everybody on the boat.”

Before deciding to plan a boating day, make sure the proper training has been done.

“You do need to have a boater certification for a personal watercraft like jet skis and things like that,” Anderson says. “They have been slowly starting to implement that into full-on boats.”

Overall, Anderson says with the right training and safety requirements, you should be all set… to set sail.

“Everybody slow down, have fun, don’t drink,” Anderson says.

Just to highlight a few more safety measures that Anderson mentions: