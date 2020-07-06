Live Now
Basketball hoops return to Cobb’s Hill as moderate, high risk sports and activities resume Monday

Recreation

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Basketball rims have returned to Cobb’s Hill Park courts Monday, more than three months after their removal due to the coronavirus. (News 8 viewer photo/Sherron Sawyer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Basketball hoops have returned to Cobb’s Hill Park in the City of Rochester.

Back on March 27, Rochester Mayor Warren Lovely Warren announced the closure of city playgrounds, athletic fields, and outdoor fitness equipment due to the pandemic. Among the measures, all city basketball parks were closed and rims were removed from courts.

According to New York state’s guidance on sports and recreation, Monday is the first day for moderate and higher risk activities, including basketball, to resume for regions that have advanced to phase three of reopening and beyond.

MORE | New York state issues guidance for sports and recreation amid pandemic

For low and moderate-risk activities, individual and distance group training and organized group training with no or low contact — including camps and clinics — are allowed, as well as competitive team practices.

The guidance says games, meets, matches, and scrimmages in the low and moderate-risk activities are allowed, however, competitive tournaments that have multiple games and require travel are not allowed.

For the high-risk activities, including basketball, individual and distance group training is allowed, as are organized low contact and no contact group training. However, competitive team practices, and games, meets, matches, and scrimmages of any kind are not allowed for the high-risk activities.

These guidelines apply to non-professional and non-collegiate sports and activities conducted at gyms and fitness centers.

According to New York state guidelines, moderate risk activities include:

  • Baseball/ Softball
  • Doubles tennis
  • Racket games (e.g. badminton, racquetball)
  • Water polo
  • Gymnastics
  • Field hockey
  • Swimming relays
  • Crew (2+ rowers)
  • Rafting
  • Paintball
  • Soccer
  • Non-contact lacrosse

High risk activities include:

  • Football
  • Wrestling
  • Ice hockey
  • Rugby
  • Basketball
  • Contact lacrosse
  • Volleyball
  • Competitive cheer/dance

Low risk activities include:

  • Individual running
  • Batting cages
  • Hunting/Shooting/Archery
  • Golf/Mini-golf
  • Non-motorized boating
  • Singles tennis
  • Rock climbing
  • Individual swimming
  • Individual crew
  • Cross country running
  • Toss/bowl games (e.g. horseshoes, bocce, bean bag toss)
  • Flying disc games (e.g. disc golf, frisbee)
  • Ropes courses

City of Rochester officials say they will release a statement regarding the basketball hoops at city courts later Monday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

New York state sports and recreation guidelines

