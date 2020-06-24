Baseball Hall of Fame set to reopen Friday in Cooperstown, New York

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WSYR) — The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will reopen Friday, June 26.

Museum officials say the place where the game’s greatest players are enshrined will reopen with safety protocols in compliance with standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and the New York State Health Department.

“On behalf of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and our entire staff, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Cooperstown to celebrate the game we love,” said Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Members of our staff have worked tirelessly to prepare and enact plans that will allow us to open our doors. Throughout this process, the health and well-being of our staff and our visitors has remained paramount.”

Admission to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will be by timed admission tickets only, and they must be purchased online.

Additionally, all staff and visitors will be required to where face masks. Free single use masks will be available at the Hall of Fame.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the museum, rubber tipped styluses will be available to guests for use on interactive touch screens, but the largest gathering places, Grandstand Theater, Bullpen Theater, Learning Center and Sandlot Kids’ Clubhouse, will remain closed.

The Hall closed March 15 because of COVID-19, and cancelled its July induction ceremony for new Hall of Fame members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted in ceremonies held next July.