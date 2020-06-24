1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Baseball Hall of Fame set to reopen Friday in Cooperstown, New York

Recreation

by: WSYR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WSYR) — The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will reopen Friday, June 26.

Museum officials say the place where the game’s greatest players are enshrined will reopen with safety protocols in compliance with standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and the New York State Health Department.

“On behalf of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and our entire staff, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Cooperstown to celebrate the game we love,” said Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Members of our staff have worked tirelessly to prepare and enact plans that will allow us to open our doors. Throughout this process, the health and well-being of our staff and our visitors has remained paramount.”

Admission to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will be by timed admission tickets only, and they must be purchased online.

Additionally, all staff and visitors will be required to where face masks. Free single use masks will be available at the Hall of Fame.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the museum, rubber tipped styluses will be available to guests for use on interactive touch screens, but the largest gathering places, Grandstand Theater, Bullpen Theater, Learning Center and Sandlot Kids’ Clubhouse, will remain closed.

The Hall closed March 15 because of COVID-19, and cancelled its July induction ceremony for new Hall of Fame members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted in ceremonies held next July.

