ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced the grand opening of a new venue on East Avenue on Thursday that allows people to order a drink and take out their frustrations by smashing old electronics.

The new venue — called Recreo — is a combination of a bar and a smash room. Officials of Recreo said, in addition to serving cocktails and food, and hosting skeeball leagues, game nights, and live music, the venue also hosts a smash room.

Officials said customers at the venue can sign up to enter the smash room and smash old electronics while drinking beverages — with appropriate protections.

Mayor Evans attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and said this is a good way for the business to invest in the city.

“When somebody opens up a business in the city, that means that they are taking a chance on the city. They’re making an investment in the city saying hey you know what – I’m going to be here in the east end. Not only am I going to just come and shop here – live here – but I’m going to set up a business.”

Mayor Evans also provided the owners of Recreo with a plaque to celebrate the opening.