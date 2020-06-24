Awaiting state approval, Seabreeze amusement park preparing for green light to reopen

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state’s updated phase four reopening guidelines indicate that amusement parks will not reopen under phase four as previously expected, until further notice.

Phase four New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education. However, not all businesses and organizations previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which,

Malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not reopen on the first day of phase four, but will have to wait for further guidance.

While those businesses will remain closed when phase four begins, other areas of recreation, including museums, aquariums and zoos will allowed to reopen, with safety precautions in place.

Seabreeze officials released a statement Wednesday, saying they are preparing to open safely when they are allowed to do so.

Seabreeze statement:

“The Seabreeze team has been busy preparing to open the park during Phase 4 of New York’s reopening plan. Unfortunately, we have not yet received word from state or local leaders as to when amusement parks will be allowed to open this summer. We anxiously await news from the government about a firm opening date, so that we can finalize our plans and preparations to open.

We have a thorough COVID-19 safety plan in place which will be in compliance with all CDC recommendations and government regulations. As part of the plan we’ll require advanced tickets to limit capacity, implement health checks on guests and staff prior to entry, and require face masks and social distancing. We’re also installing sanitation stations, implementing a sanitization program, and putting up signs across the property to promote safety practices.

As soon as we have more information to report, we will share an update with everyone. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. For 140 years, our local family-owned and operated business has always put the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff above all else. When the time comes, we’ll be ready to offer family fun to Rochester once again.”

This year is a reason to celebrate for the amusement park in Irondequoit as it marks 100 years since the iconic Jack Rabbit roller coaster was built: