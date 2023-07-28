ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for something to do this weekend? The Strong Museum of Play’s newest expansion is open this weekend.

The Museum’s video game expansion is nearing one month of being open — here’s what to expect when planning a visit for the first time.

There are two ESL Digital worlds — High Score and Level Up!

High Score houses the Video Game Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame shows off everything from video game consoles from the 1970s, all the way up to present-day consoles, games, and much more.

Here — guests will also have the chance to play some nostalgic arcade games like Pacman, Super Mario, Street Fighter, and more.

Level Up is an interactive exhibit. Upon entry, guests will receive a wristband that will track their gameplay progress throughout the exhibit. They will be able to compete against their friends in games that will earn them different elements of a special periodic table like stealth, move, create, and more.

Museum officials say this expansion is something that is fun, but there’s still a little bit of history involved as well.

“So everyone loves to come and play, we are a play museum after all,” Shane Rhinewald, The Senior Director of Communications at Strong Museum of Play says. “But we are, at our core, a history museum. So throughout the space, there are all sorts of rare gaming artifacts. There are the notebooks from Will Wright, who designed the Sims – the best-selling PC game of all time. So there are things that are unique to the museum, unique to Rochester. People who are really big gaming history fans, this is the place to be.”

Along with the World of Gaming expansion, the Museum also has its new outdoor Hasbro Game Park. This park is a life-size amount of fun for everyone with giant Jenga pieces to climb over, a Game of Life spinner gazebo, and larger-than-life Monopoly pieces.

The Strong National Museum of Play is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.