ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 305-foot, ADA-compliant access mat was installed at Ontario Beach Park to allow people with mobility issues to access the beach, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday.

Officials said the mat — located east of the Roger Robach Community Center — will be able to handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons.

“This is the latest investment in our parks systems through our Go Outside Monroe initiative, which is strengthening our entire parks system for future generations,” Bello said. “Thank you to our dedicated Parks Department staff as they make our entire parks more accessible.”

Bello was joined by Karen Zandi of the Maria Cariola’s Children Center, who said she sees this addition to the beach as a “pathway.”

“I see this as a pathway, it’s an example of a gesture that our community is offering to those that we served not only to those in wheelchairs that have mobility challenges — it’s really for access to a broader community.”