ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The results are in for this year’s class of inductees into the Strong Museum’s Toy Hall of Fame.

The inductees are the Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards, Nerf, and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, with another inductee being announced next week.

“Baseball cards encourage lifelong playing and collection. Cabbage Patch Kids continue to encourage imagination and storytelling for kids. Fisher-Price Corn Popper, which is a forgotten finalist no longer, is a great activity for toddlers. NERF toys are designed for indoor and outdoor activity, and they often find kids and grownups playing together,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator.

The museum says that the criteria for these toys to be inducted are their icon status, the longevity of the toy, the discovery, and innovation. Four toys will be inducted this week.

The Forgotten Five was added since there were toys that appeared multiple times in their inductee polls, but still were unable to get in.

Here is the full list of toys that could have been inducted:

2023 Finalists

Baseball cards

Battleship

Bingo

Bop It

Cabbage Patch Kids

Choose Your Own Adventure books

Connect 4

Ken

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Nerf Toys

Slime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The following toys are a part of the Forgotten Five:

Forgotten Five:

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

My Little Pony

PEZ

Pogo Stick

Transformers



More information about all of the finalists can be found on the Strong Museum’s website.