PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Wickham Farms is celebrating two accomplishments this August: 100 years of running their Sunshine Camp for children with disabilities and six years of celebrating their crops with the Sunflower Spectacular.

For a century, Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has provided a summertime space for children with disabilities to enjoy themselves “without barriers.” To celebrate, the farm has created its annual 4-acre corn maze in a commemorative design.

(Image courtesy of Wickham Farms)

“Creating fun experiences and developing young people into young leaders is at the core of what we aim to do on the farm. We could not be more excited to partner with Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp for this year’s corn maze,” said Bill Wickham, the owner of the farm.

This year’s corn maze will be open during their Sunflower Spectacular event — which spans from Thursday, August 11 until Monday, September 5. Their 20-acre sunflower field will also be available for the public to see, along with hayrides, food and beverages, and the opportunity for guests to cut their own flowers.

More information about Wickham Farms and their centennial celebration can be found on their website.