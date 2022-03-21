IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y (WROC) — The possibility of property taxes being reassessed in the Town of Irondequoit has been put on hold for a year. The Town Assessor’s office made the decision with the Town Board and Town Supervisor after concerns it would add more stress to property owners.

Amy Jorstad, Irondequoit Assessor, and her team must look at all the sales and values of commercial and residential properties in town so homeowners and other property owners know what the new tax impact could be. This year they realized those can’t be sent out in time.

“We needed a little more time to properly inform the residents of the new assessments and what the potential tax impact would be,” Jorstad said. “For that change in the value of the assets, we felt we needed a little more time to firm up the numbers that were coming to us in terms of those assessments.”

Town leadership also noticed the housing market is too hectic, pushing homes to above market values and sold very quickly. The assessor’s office couldn’t estimate what all of Irondequoit’s roughly 21,000 properties are worth to detect assessment changes.

“We probably want to make sure we’re getting all the numbers correct so we’re going to take a little more time,” Jorstad continued. “We’re going to get a few more sales to happen. Hopefully, maybe the market has a little bit of time to calm down a little bit, but we’ll be using a whole another year of sales.”

The local property tax rate for the Town Irondequoit is $6.41 for every $1,000 in assessed value. Although continuing with the reassessment project would not guarantee the property tax rate would go up, residents of Irondequoit feel postponing it was a good move.

“It is just one more thing on top of inflation and gas prices and all the other things going on around here,” Irondequoit homeowner Steve Momano said. “I think we could use a break and if that’s the case I give the Town credit for making a good decision.”

Once the assessor’s office does get the project complete, it will be up to the Town Board and Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick to decide if the data calls for raising property tax rates to properly fund schools, first responder stations, and town roads.

There is no set month or date in 2023 when the reassessment project could kick back up. If you have any questions or concerns the Irondequoit assessor’s office urges you to contact them at 585-336-6055 or email assessor@irondequoit.gov.