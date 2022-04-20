ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Forget New York or even the United States: Rochester was recently named No. 3 on a list of cities with the most affordable housing in the world.

This is according to a new Demographia International Housing study, which assessed housing markets across the globe (full report below).

The student scored Rochester’s “median multiple” — based on media house price and median household income from the third quarter of 2021 — at a 3.3. Buffalo came in at No. 9 with a score of 3.9

According to the study, the top five cities for most affordable housing were:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Rochester, New York Edmonton, Alberta-Canada. St. Louis, Missouri

Hong Kong, Sydney, and Vancouver ranked among the least affordable cities worldwide

“There has been an unprecedented deterioration in housing affordability during the pandemic,” author Wendell Cox wrote in the report, which compared incomes to home prices in the third quarter of 2021. “The number of severely unaffordable markets rose 60% in 2021 compared to 2019.”

Full report