ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is touting new accomplishments under the City’s Housing Quality Task Force which provided a range of goals and recommendations to City Hall last summer.

A change which has been slowly rolling out is rooted in technology; a new property management portal is where landlords and owners will create an account is designed to give a better overview of a portfolio.

“Some of the features include designating and updating building and property manager contact information, viewing a list of all open code violations per property via the notice and orders and submitting work schedules for open code enforcement cases,” says Carol Wheeler, Rochester’s Manager of Housing and Co-Chair of the Task Force.

A similar set up for renters is also now active. It’s called a property code compliance score, giving possible tenants greater transparency as to whom they are renting from. Also as of January 1, 2024, landlords or owners with vacant properties will be required to list those with the city in a registry. There will also be financial penalties if those properties are not addressed.

“More important than the registration is the requirement that they submit a plan for the property. You can’t just say ‘I’m registering this property. It will sit vacant as long as I please.’ You have to tell us, are you going to rehab it, are you actively selling it, are you demolishing it?” explains Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley.

Additionally, the City has expanded its own landbank to help increase the supply of quality housing which is one of the five goals established by the task force.

“In the past the landbank only purchased properties through tax forclosures once a year, limiting its ability to act on opportunities that arise in between. They are identifying more privately held properties that they can aquire immediately, like vacant structures that can be put back to Rochester’s housing inventory with a little bit of rehab,” says Mayor Malik Evans.

When it comes to rehab and repair work, city officials say there is a high demand for work ranging from roofing, door installation, window repair, painting, the list goes on. But there is also a great need for contractors. The city has a roofing program, but in general, the city is specifically encouraging Minority and Women Owned Businesses (MWOB) to apply to any open jobs.

Additional details surrounding the progress updates from the Housing Quality Task Force can be found here.