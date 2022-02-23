ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re in the market for a house, you know just how competitive the market is right now. A new report from Realtor.com will also validate those struggles. It ranks Rochester as the top city in the country with the lowest supply of homes for sale.

“At one time in Irondequoit for sale there would be an inventory that would last for 4 years. I mean now it’s probably around 72 hours,” says Debbie Renna-Hynes, Team Leader at eXp Realty.

The Realtor.com report states that Rochester was consistently at the top of the publication’s hottest markets lists in 2021. Competition in 2022 is still fierce.

“There was just a house on the market that was listed in the $109k range and they had 60 showings on it. There were 25 offers that came in but out of them 15 of the offers started at $125k and this was a $109 offer,” Debbie explains.

Trends from the 2020 pandemic are also now taking shape.

“Last year same thing — the urgency to move; cheap money – 2.7% sometimes 2.8% Now we’re 4%. It costs about 30% more to own the exact same home on a per month basis,” says CJ Lore, Broker, Owner and CEO of Lore Real Estate Services.

”The family units, I will tell you – from COVID – have become stronger and people do want to live closer to their family. On the other hand, the last 5 houses that I’ve listed – in fact, one that I just listed today, they are all moving out of state for different positions,” Renna-Hynes says.

One of the challenges for buyers right now in such a hot seller’s market is balance. Lore explains that he has only 14 properties listed for sale as of Tuesday in Henrietta.

“We’re selling about 35 to 38 a month. For us to even get into a balanced market we would need to add about 100 or so properties active listings, just to call it a ‘balanced’ market,” says Lore.

Realtors are now getting creative in how they are working with clients to find success.

“Some people are offering the sellers to stay in the house for two months after closing with no rent, so people are doing very creative things. There’s also a couple of lenders in our area that will do a specialized mortgage where they’ll back it up with cash so that they actually come in as a cash deal,” adds Renna-Hynes.

Economists do predict more homes will come on the market this spring, but overall inventory is expected to remain tight for now.