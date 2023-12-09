ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from Realtor.com placed Rochester in third place out of the top 10 cities in the country for the 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast.

The forecast identified local market areas across the U.S. that are primed and ready for growth in 2024. The markets on the list are expected to see the highest increase in home sales and listing prices in the new year.

Projections for Rochester, NY:

November 2023 median home price: $239,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +6.2%

Forecasted 2024 home price change: +10.4%

Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +16.6%

This year’s top 10 list for 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast: